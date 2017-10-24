Why I Beat Banku… Bastie

Samir Bastie

Samir Bastie, the man who silenced the talkative and one-time undefeated Bukom Banku says he is healed and ready to fight again.

According to him, his exposure to the camps of renowned boxers Floyd Mayweather and Oscar De La Hoya, earned him enough experience to beat the talkative Bukom Banku.

‘The Beast’ as he is known, said on the Joy FM Super Morning Show that he spent some time training with Floyd Mayweather which gave him the opportunity to learn “when you are supposed to attack, open fire and the time when you have to box.”

“He [Mayweather] taught me that you need to learn to work hard in the gym…I thank God that I met a good boxer like that who will make me be like him,” he said.

Samir Bastie told the host, Kojo Yankson, he is fully healed and ready to enter the ring again.

When asked how long it takes for him to recover from a fight, he said it depends on the opponent.

“It depends on who I fought, it could take days or sometimes weeks, but I am fine now and ready to fight”, he told the host two days after the famous bout.

When asked if he thought he will defeat Bukom Banku before the fight since public opinion was against him, Bastie confidently said yes.

“You know, I have got a lot of exposure, I have also been the captain of the Ghana Olympics team and won gold,” he said.

He also revealed that he faced problems in the two opening rounds but bounced back in the third round.

“In the first two rounds, I didn’t listen to my coach so I faced some problems but from round three, I used the game plan my coach and I discussed and it produced the results”, he disclosed.

The fight, titled “Make or Break” leaves Bastie still undefeated and ¢100,000 richer.

He says he is ready to give Bukom Banku a rematch.