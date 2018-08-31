BCM Ghana Flies Golf Trio  …For Eisenhower Trophy

Alan Angel, Kusi Boateng and Yao Dogbe

Golf trio of Kofi Kusi Boateng based in Ghana, South Africa based Yao Dogbe and UK-based Alan Angel, are expected to represent Ghana in the forthcoming Eisenhower Trophy in Dublin, Ireland.

According to Ghana Golf Association (GGA) president, Mike Aggrey, the golfers would be away for nine days and are expected to return on September 9.

The GGA president said in an interview “We believe in the capabilities of the trio; I mean team Ghana; comprising Kusi Boateng, Dogbe and Angel. We believe they will make a good representation.

“They have demonstrated over the years that they are a force to reckon with on such platforms. I’m in touch with them and indications are that they will make Ghana proud.

“They were carefully selected for their skills, comportment and international exposure.”

Team Ghana is being sponsored by BCM Ghana Limited, AMP Logistics Limited, Tang Palace Hotel, Ben Appah Electricals and The Quest.

Eisenhower Trophy is men’s world amateur team golf championship.

The Montgomerie and O’Meara courses at Carton House, in Maynooth near Dublin, will be used for the championship.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum