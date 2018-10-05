Bayport Rewards 10 Teachers

Bayport Financial Services

Bayport Savings and Loans has rewarded 10 exceptional teachers who presented quality and creative ideas in its Teacher Innovation Competition.

The company, in a press statement, said “the 10 finalists have simple but outstanding teaching methods in their areas of expertise and such innovation is essential to the transformation of our educational system here in Ghana and critical to the development of our children and youth.”

The Bayport Teacher Innovation Competition is an initiative from Bayport Savings and Loans in collaboration with Reach for Change.

The competition seeks to reward teachers with innovative ideas and initiatives in teaching, which can improve literacy, numeracy or STEM for children.

Since the inception of the competition in 2015, Bayport and Reach for Change have provided 15 exceptional teachers with financial support, advice, coaching and training to help develop and scale their ideas.

The 2018 edition of the competition started early this year, and over 200 entries were received from all the 10 regions in Ghana.

All public school teachers from basic to secondary level were eligible for the competition.

Twenty-four applicants were shortlisted to next stage which involved pitching their ideas and going through series of training programmes through the incubator stage.

The Innovative Teachers for 2018 are Cornelius Kwame Adjia from Dome M/A Basic School in Accra, Henrietta Adiko from Have Technical Institute in the Volta Region and Nana Yaw Adu from Manhean Presby Basic School at Amasaman.

Bayport spent a total of GH¢50,000 to reward the exceptional teachers.

Each of the 10 winners of the Bayport Teacher Innovation Competition won a cash prize of GH¢1,000.

Three Most Innovative Teachers also won brand new laptop each.

The 24 applicants who were shortlisted were also not left behind as Bayport gave souvenirs worth GH¢500.00 to each of them. They also presented with Certificate of Participation.

Rewarding the teachers and putting smiles on their faces is proof that Bayport Savings & Loans social projects are ensuring that we grow with our communities, it said.

Bayport Savings and Loans is a member of the Bayport Management Limited (BML), a leading emerging market financial services provider, offering comprehensive product suite across sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America.

It currently has business operations in nine countries across the world.

Bayport Savings and Loans has grown quickly to become one of the biggest financial institutions in Ghana, offering financial solutions that meet the needs of various stakeholders.

By Melvin Tarlue