Bawumia Doing Well In UK – Gov’t

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will soon return from his medical leave in the United Kingdom and resume his duties towards the state, government has assured.

Dr. Bawumia is currently in the UK on the advice of his doctors after he took ill last Friday.

Government has rejected claims the decision to fly the second gentlemen for medical attention in a foreign land is an affront to the country’s medical system.

In a press briefing Friday, Information Minister Mustapha Hamid said ” You are aware that the Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is currently on the medical leave in London. We wish to report that he is doing very well. The Chief Of Staff And other senior government officials have been talking to him. God willing, he will be back home shortly to resume his duties”.

The Vice President is in the UK with his wife the second lady Samira Bawumia.

His absence has paved way for Speaker of Parliament Professor Mike Oquaye to be sworn in as acting President of Ghana as President Akufo-Addo is attending the investiture of new Liberian President George Oppong Weah in Monrovia, Liberia.

-Starrfmonline