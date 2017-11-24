Bawumia Unveils Late Aide Kwabena Boadu’s Tombstone

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has unveiled a tombstone for the late Kwabena Boadu, his press aide who died on the campaign trip last year.

Kwabena Boadu was found dead in his hotel room last year in the Upper West Regional capital, Wa. The then vice-presidential candidate, Dr Bawumia and the entire leadership of the New Patriotic Party were in the region for a final campaign rally with the late Kwabena Boadu.

The next day after the rally, Kwabena was found dead in his hotel room.

Dr. Bawumia together with some members of the New Patriotic Party and family of his late aide made a private visit to Kwabena Boadu’s graveside at the Achimota Cemetery to say a prayer and lay wreaths in honour of his death.

In a Facebook post, the Vice President said “My life has never been and will never be the same again. The pain never goes away. The void is too large to fill. I miss Kwabena every single day. He was an unassuming, caring and brilliant young man who became my rock. I keep asking God “why?”.

-adomonline