Bawumia Thanks All

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia with National Chief Imam Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu at the Abossey Okai Central Mosque yesterday

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was yesterday full of praise to God and Ghanaians for their prayers and support during his brief stay in London, United Kingdom (UK), on medical leave.

He returned home Thursday evening after two weeks of medical leave, putting back smiles on the faces of most Ghanaians who had become apprehensive of his health.

Until a video of him and his wife strolling on the streets of London was released sometime last week, opposition elements had started vile speculation that the vice president had been hit by stroke, whilst others even went to the unimaginable extent of almost pronouncing him dead – with a fake coroner’s report purporting to be a confidential document.

Yesterday, Vice President Bawumia, as a Muslim, thought it wise to go and give thanks to God for his life.

This was what took him and his wife, Samira, and a host of government officials to the Central Mosque at Abossey Okai in Accra to perform the Jummah – the Friday Muslim congregation prayer.

When he went on his knees to pray, he could not but thank his Maker and Saviour for healing him.

Moments after the prayer, the vice president said amidst chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ from the ecstatic congregation, “I’m so grateful to all Ghanaians from all walks of life or religion, churches and mosques for the prayers that they offered on my behalf when I took a medical leave.

“I’m so thankful and grateful for their prayers and I’m happy that I’ve come back, Insha Allah, in good health ready to continue work.”

Dr Bawumia was also grateful to his lovely wife, Samira, who was by his side throughout the period of his stay abroad and expressed sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and medical staff that attended to him whilst he was unwell.

Dr Bawumia has since begun work in earnest.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the Vice President said: “I resumed work today [Friday]…to continue with President Akufo-Addo’s dream of helping build a prosperous Ghana.”

Vice President Dr Bawumia was thankful to everyone who prayed and supported him when he was unwell.

“I appreciate the fellow feeling, love and best wishes expressed during my recent medical leave. I am most grateful to the Almighty God for his mercies. In particular, I thank President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Chief of Staff, the Government, my lovely wife Samira Bawumia, my family, and you the Ghanaian people, for the support.”

“My sincere gratitude also goes to the mosques, churches and individuals who in diverse ways interceded on my behalf, as well as the medical staff, who discharged their duties in a most professional manner,” the Vice President stated.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent