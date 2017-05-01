Bawumia Salutes Muslim Achievers

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia last Friday saluted Muslims who were honoured for their achievements and contributions towards the betterment of society.

He was delivering a speech as the guest speaker during the second chapter of the annual recognition of outstanding Muslims in various areas of human endeavour dubbed ‘Ghana Muslim Achievers Awards 2017’ held at the National Theatre.

He emphasized the need for heroes of society to be honoured and prayed for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, to live long so he can continue to impact positively on the country, adding, “We can’t thank Allah enough for what he is doing for us.”

The vice president told Muslims that “President Akufo-Addo has high regards for Muslims” and recalled how earlier in the day while both of them were at Cape Coast he told him that he would continue to fight for the cause of Muslims as if he is a member of their faith.

He could not help recalling how the issue of the Zongo Development Fund came about when he said, “When I told him about the Zongo Development Fund he said ‘let’s do it’ and we are doing it.”

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, Alhaji Abdul Kadir Tahir, chief of the Dagomba community in the Greater Accra Region and chairman of the Council of Zongo Chiefs, Information Minister Mustapha Hamid and the Chief Executive Officer of the Accra Metropolitan Assemby, Adjei Sowah, among others, were at the event.

Some of the 25 winners were Alhaji Garba, CEO of Al Balad Travel & Tours, for being the best Muslim business initiative and social activist Irbad Ibrahim.

Dr Fathia Ayodele Karim, the 25-year-old medical doctor who set a record at the KNUST Medical School when she took 12 of the 15 awards during her graduation was also honoured during the ceremony. She was accompanied by her father.

The event is the brainchild of Sukra Concepts.

By A.R. Gomda