Bawumia Rubbishes 2020 Posters

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has denied rumours that he is lacing his boots to become the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate in the 2020 general elections.

It follows some posters designed in NPP colours with his picture embossed on them which have been circulated in the country – suggesting that he would be contesting for the position, even though the government in which he is serving as vice president is barely a year old.

In a statement, Communications Director at the Office of the Vice President, Frank Agyei-Twum, maintained that “the attention of the Office of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been drawn to posters purporting to indicate that H.E. Dr Bawumia has begun a campaign to lead the New Patriotic Party into the 2020 elections.”

For him, “It is clear that the perpetrator(s) of this act intend to cause disaffection for the Vice President but their campaign will fail.”

The Office of the Vice President said, “We wish to state unequivocally that the posters are the figment of the imagination of the originator(s).”

Mr Agyei-Twum has since asked all Ghanaians and the general public to treat the poster campaign with the contempt it deserves.

Some NPP bigwigs believe the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its agents and assigns are behind some of these schemes to cause confusion in the government and the NPP.

According to sources, a certain Abdallah Abubakari was boasting at the NDC headquarters at Adabraka, Accra, ahead of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting yesterday that he sponsored the printing of the ‘Bawumia 2020’ posters.

He reportedly claimed that his people had pasted them all over Tamale.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent