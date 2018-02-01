Bawumia Returns Home Today

Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with wife Samira

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected home today from the United Kingdom.

This is after he took a 12-day medical leave, on the advice of his doctors.

A release from the Flagstaff house indicated that the Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was feeling unwell and thus had undergone some medical tests and observation.

The release which was signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency, said the Veep “reported feeling unwell in the early hours of Friday, January 19, 2018”.

“He has since been attended to by his doctors”, the release said.

He was later flown to the United Kingdom to seek better treatment and also have enough time to rest.

Photos and video of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who was on medical leave in London went viral on social media amid claims his health was deteriorating.

Dr. Bawumia who appeared healthy in the photos was seen beaming with smiles as he took a walk on the streets of London with his wife, Samira Bawumia.

Though a release which was signed by the Director of Communications at the flagstaff house, Eugene Arhin did not state his time of arrival, it indicated that he will be met on arrival by the president of the republic HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo.