Bawumia Returns On Friday

Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia is expected back to the country on Friday after a two-week leave in the United Kingdom on health grounds.

According to Bryan Acheampong, Minister of State for National Security, the vice president was doing well when he (minister) paid him a visit in London.

Mr Acheampong, who was speaking to Kasapa Fm in Accra, gave the assurance that there was no cause for alarm, saying that the vice president would be arriving in the country latest by Friday.

“Our vice president was on medical trip in London so we had to come here to make sure that there was enough security and also to ensure that all was well with him.

“Everything is in order. All security arrangements we made have been duly heeded to. If anybody made a video that didn’t portray any form of security, then that is a big mistake. The security arrangement we made is just how we planned it,” Mr Acheampong said after the visit.

There were video and still images of the vice president with his wife, Samira, circulating on various media platforms over the weekend.

They were seen walking on the streets of London, showing that all was well with him.

Some elements of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), after vile propaganda that Dr Bawumia was holed at an intensive care unit in a London hospital had backfired, suddenly jumped to security matters, claiming that the vice president was being exposed to danger.

“I can’t explain in detail what arrangements had been made on radio, but I can assure you that where he was heading towards we had made security arrangements which were being implemented the way we wanted things to be,” Bryan Acheampong stated on air.

Dr Bawumia, the minister said, was not in a hospital.

“People will make various comments. We are not relying on what people are saying. He is doing well and whatever arrangement we made is what is being executed here.

“I hope that we will see him this week. Whether he is in the hospital or talk of security issues, we will all see what a fine gentleman he is when he arrives in Ghana.

“I promise you that by Friday, no matter what he will be in Ghana. As for this week by the grace of God, he will return to Ghana,” Bryan assured.

By Gibril Abdul Razak