Bawumia Is Resting – Gabby

Vice President Dr Bawumia and wife Samira

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is having some rest in London, according to Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a private legal practitioner and former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute – a political think-tank in Accra.

On various social media platforms, members and sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have tried to make the entire world believe that Dr. Bawumia – the man who really exposed the incompetence of the erstwhile John Mahama administration in the management of Ghana’s economy – is seriously ill and may not be able to continue discharging his duties as vice president.

They claim Vice President Bawumia is at a certain Guys Hospital in London, circulating some fake pictures of people, who are said to have visited him.

But Dr. Bawumia, according to his wife Samira Bawumia – who is with him in the UK and Gabby – is doing well and will soon return to Ghana to resume duty.

Vice President Bawumia, as Chairman of the Economic Management Team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, has been able to assist President Akufo-Addo to restore Ghana back onto the path of prosperity in a period of one year.

In a post on his Facebook wall about the health of the second gentleman of Ghana (Dr Bawumia) – known for his hard work and selfless service to the country – Gabby wrote, “I am told Guys Hospital staff are very unhappy. Many Ghanaians trooping there asking to see a patient they’d never heard of – not even his picture rings any visual bells – don’t believe what you read in NDC ‘news.’

“Well, I’m in London and have had opportunities to spend some good, jovial and intellectual sweet moments with Dr Bawumia but far from the view of any nurse or doctor; in some small, decent flat he has rented for the very short time he is away here on leave. My mistake was to attempt to tease him about his team, Tottenham Hotspurs. I wish I hadn’t!”

Mrs. Bawumia had earlier taken to twitter to comment on the state of her husband’s health, saying, “My husband is doing very well. My husband and I are grateful to all Ghanaians and well-wishers from across the world for your prayers, support and best wishes.

“He is doing very well and we thank Allah for His grace. He looks forward to returning to work soon.”

By Melvin Tarlue