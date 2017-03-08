Bawumia Pledges Sports Face-Lift

After a brisk walk from the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange to the Accra Stadium, Vice President Dr Mamoud Bawumia promised a face-lift in sports in the country.

Leading thousands of Ghanaians in the Ghana @ 60 health walk on Saturday, he mentioned that sports development remain a focal objective of the Akufo Addo administration.

He told the crowd that the ruling NPP administration will ensure that sports facilities are dotted all over the country –from schools through communities to regional levels.

The Vice president pointed out that plans are in place to construct Community Parks as well as five new stadia at regions where none exists.

Dr Bawumia said “Sports development is one area Nana will focus on. Inter schools sports is another area our administration will emphasize on. We are starting with Community Parks with various sports facilities and will ensure that the remaining five regions with no stadia will have their share soon.”

“These great numbers attest to the fact that as a nation, we want to be healthy, and from this month onwards, we are instituting a national health walk exercise to be done once a month; the first Saturday of every month, we don’t want it to be a nine-day wonder activity.”

The well attended health walk also attracted high profile personalities like Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong), Kwasi Nyantakyi, Ghana Football Association (GFA), president, Gloria Akufo, among others.

It was in commemoration of Ghana’s 60th Independence Milestone.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum