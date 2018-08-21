Bawumia Celebrates Samira On Birthday 

Samira

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia celebrated his lovely and beautiful wife, Samira Bawumia, on her birthday with a mesmerising message.

In an Instagram post to Samira to mark her birthday, he said, “A happy birthday to my lovely wife @SBawumia . You continue to be my rock. Love you very much. Wishing you God’s blessings on this special day.”

The two love birds have come a long way. They are currently one of the most adorable second couples in Ghana’s political history.

They met in May 2003 and got married nine months later in February 2004. They have four children.

It’s been 15 years of friendship and marriage and their love for each other keeps growing.