Bawku SHS: One Student Dies Of Meningitis; Five On Admission

At least one student of the Bawku Senior High Technical School has been confirmed dead following what is believe to be an outbreak of meningitis in the school.

Five more students have been admitted at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital on Wednesday.

Doctors at the hospital confirmed to TV3’s Upper East regional correspondent, Rabiu Tanko Mohammed, that meningitis has been identified as the cause of death of a third year student of the school.

Some agitated parents have rushed to the school to ascertain what is happening there whilst others make frantic efforts to take their wards home. Meanwhile, Rabiu said the students were gathered by the school’s authorities and educated on what to do when they detect any symptoms of meningitis.

Dr Clement Oppong, the Medical Director at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital, told TV3 the deceased was brought to the facility on Tuesday and was diagnosed with meningitis but died later.

The development at Bawku Senior Technical School comes a day after one student from Damongo Senior High School in the West Gonja District of the Northern Region died and nine were admitted as a result of meningitis.

These reports also come on the heels of the outbreak of swine flu at the Kumasi Academy Senior High School which affected 85 students and claimed lives of four students of the school.

Meanwhile, one student of Tempane Senior High School has also been admitted at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital due to meningitis. Meningitis is an inflammation of the membranes (meninges) surrounding your brain and spinal cord.

The swelling from meningitis typically triggers symptoms such as headache, fever and a stiff neck.

