Bawku Cadre Eyes NDC Top Post

Alhaji Mohammed Mashood

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bawku Central Constituency in the Upper East Region, Alhaji Mohammed Mashood, has declared his intention to contest for the national vice chair position of the party when nominations open.

He will be contesting for the national vice chair position of the party for the second time and he is optimistic that delegates will consider his works towards the development of the NDC at the grassroots and elect him to serve in that position.

He declared his intention in an exclusive interview with DAILY GUIDE at his residence in Bawku.

Just like many others in the party, Alhaji Mashood also has endorsed the ongoing efforts at re-organising the NDC for election 2020, but suggested that more emphasis should be placed on the grassroots level, not just at the national and regional levels.

“Our strength is in our unity, especially at the grassroots; the people at the branches, the polling stations and even the sitting bases and the masses. This is where our strength lies as a party. We need to get these groups trusting and loving the party again…and this is why we need people from the grassroots know what happens there to join the national executives to spearhead the re-organisation drive of our great party,” he disclosed.

Alhaji Mashood is a leading member of the cadres group of the NDC and he is counted among the leading members of the NDC in the Bawku Central Constituency and the Upper East Region.

From 2001 to 2009, he served as the Bawku Central constituency treasurer and a deputy Upper East treasurer of the NDC from 2009 to 2014.

He contested for the deputy national treasurer of the party in 2014 but failed to capture the position. He has decided to go further up to contest for the national vice chairmanship position of the NDC this year.

“You see that I have grown from one level to the other, the same applies to my experience in politics and grassroots mobilisation for the party. I have what it takes to serve at the national level. In my case, I am a field person and I like to move to mobilise people. I have spoken to people after the party lost the 2016 elections and one thing that cuts across is the fact that some persons who matter in the party were sidelined when the party was in power and even during the campaigns. Some people were also carried away by the love that people expressed towards President John Daramani Mahama and so shirked their roles. Many other things went wrong, but what matters is that we have agreed to re-organiae and all capable hands must be on deck,” Alhaji Mashood advised.

He stated that per his contributions to the party at all levels, he stands tall and hopes delegates would see same and elect him to serve on the national executive committee.

FROM Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bawku