We Are Battle Ready… Princesses Coach 

The Black Princess arriving in Algeria on Wednesday

THE BLACK Princess are confident of victory in today’s France 2018 FIFA U-20 World Cup African qualifier with Algeria.

Head Coach of the team, Yusif Basigi, who sounded confident, assured that his team would return home with a victory over their opponents.

According to him, his team is battle ready as they have displayed at training that they would defeat the Algerians in their own backyard.

“The Black Princess are in high hopes and their training alone suggests that they are in for a victory over their opponents on Friday.

“We are battle ready and by the end of the match, we shall bring smiles on the faces of all Ghanaians. You just pray for the team.”

Coach Basigi said his team was determined to carry the day and nothing would stop them from achieving the sweet victory for Ghana.

The Black Princess arrived in Algeria on Wednesday, where they were accorded a warm welcome by Algerian officials.

The game would be played at the Omar Hamadi Stadium at 7pm Algeria time today, the paper learnt.

The Ghana team comprised skipper Adizatu Mustapha, Ruth Anima, Esther Agyeman, Martha Annan, Grace Asantewaa, Bridget Adu and Blessing Agbomadzi.

Others are Sandra Owusu, Gladys Amfobea, Rahama Alhassan, Princella Adubea, Linda Anokye, Helena Obeng, Justice Tweneboah, Rafia Alhassan and Philicity Asuako.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi