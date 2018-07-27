Bassey, Okyere, Others For ‘August Worship’ Concert

Jeshurun Okyere

Gospel artiste Jeshurun Okyere will host the 2018 edition of his annual gospel concert dubbed ‘August Worship’ at the Maker’s House Chapel International at Kwabenya in Accra on Sunday, August 19.

‘August Worship’ is an annual gospel music concert which brings together Christians and gospel music lovers from all walks of life on one platform to celebrate Christ through praise and worship.

Patrons of this year’s edition of the concert will be treated to refreshing live performances from some selected performing gospel artistes.

This year’s event, which is on the theme ‘New Thing’, will kick off at 4:00pm.

It will witness live performances from celebrated gospel artistes such as Nathaniel Bassey, Jeshurun Okyere, Ike Nanor, Cynthia MacCauley and other surprise guest artistes and Maker’s House Chapel choir.

The concert will be used to outdoor Jeshurun Okyere’s new singles.