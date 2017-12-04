Barnni Clinches PGA Tourney

Barnni flanked by Torgah (L) and Niang

Pro golfer trainer of Tarkwa Golf Club, Kojo Barnni on Saturday beat West Africa’s best golfer Vincent Torgah on sudden death to emerge tops in the 4th Gold Fields Ghana PGA tour at the Damang Golf Course.

After the competitive golfing held from November 29 to December 2, both players returned same scores of 282 gross after Torgah’s magnificent (5) performance on final day to match the leader Barnni, who played (4) with Senegalese Samba Niang scoring(3).

Per the tournament rule, the duo went for the sudden death to determine the winner on hole 18.

Defending champion Torgah shot +1 while Barnni played level course of 4 to win the competition for the first time in the tournament’s history.

Senegal’s Samba Niang, who finished third last year, maintained his position this year, playing 286 over four days, Achimota’s Emos Korblah came forth followed by Nigerian Sunday Olapade, who led the leader board in opening day.

For his efforts, Barnni received GH¢25,000.00 and was also decorated with a jacket symbolizing his reign as a champion of the biggest professional golf tour in Ghana.

In a post-tourney address, Tony Mintah, President of Ghana Professional Golfers Association, thanked all golfers who came from far and near to honour Ghana PGA’S invitation, especially players from Togo, Nigeria, Benin, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Ahmed Padori, who came all the way from UK.

The president also said he and his executives were working hard to develop golf in the country through Senior High Schools (SHSs).

Mr Mintah said the executives would also get more competitions for Ghana’s pros to improve their performance in order to get them to participate in tours like Sunshine in South Africa, US Open, British Open, Europe, Asia and other world acclaimed golf tournaments.

CEO of Gold Fields global Nick Holland flew down from Damang by helicopter to grace the event.

In his speech, he thanked the people of Damang for supporting the project which is aimed at projecting professional golf in Ghana.

He also commended the planning committee, led by hardworking Hans De Beer, Roger Adamah, Club President Richard Daween, Captain Derek Amuakwah-Mensah and other members who contributed in diverse ways to make the event historic.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum