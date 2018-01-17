Bantama gang-rape boys discharged but…

The Asokwa Juvenile Court has struck out the case involving five suspects alleged to have been involved in a gang-rape in Bantama in the Ashanti Region.

According to the state attorney in charge of the case, one of the suspects in the case is not a minor, hence the need to move the case from the juvenile court.

The suspects, who were discharged on earlier charges of conspiracy to defile and defilement, have subsequently been re-arrested for trial in a circuit court.

The Asokwa Juvenile Court presided over by His Worship Peter Oppong Boahen discharged the suspects after the state attorney told the court investigations have revealed one of the suspects is not a minor.

This revelation compelled the court to strike out the case because it has no more jurisdiction over the matter.

The suspects were quickly re-arrested and handed a new charge to be tried in an open court.

In December 2017, the suspects were arrested over a seven-member gang-rape scandal that occurred in Bantama.

The five suspects were among seven boys seen in a video forcibly having sex with a teenage girl.

Counsel for the accused persons Emmanuel Opoku still insists all his clients are juveniles since he has not received any document to the contrary.

He expressed displeasure over the decision to re-arrest his clients.

-3news