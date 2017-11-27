Banky W & Adesua Etomi Wed In South Africa

Banky W and Adesua Etomi

Banky W and Adesua Etomi on Saturday wed in Cape Town, South Africa.

Ranked as one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings by Nigerian stars in 2017, the couple on Thursday flew out of the country with close friends and family members to climax their marriage which started in Nigeria.

The two had their glitzy traditional marriage in Lagos last week Sunday. They followed up the next day with a registry marriage. Soon after, they jetted out to South Africa with a number of their celebrity friends for the wedding on Saturday.

Nollywood reports from South Africa say Adesua shed some tears of joy as she walked down the aisle to say her final ‘I do’.

The wedding has generated a lot of mixed reactions on both social media and traditional media in Nigeria and beyond.

So many people have congratulated the couple on their wedding, while others chose to give them some valuable pieces of advice.

There were those who chose to lash out at them because Banky had gone back on an alleged promise that he won’t organise a huge wedding.