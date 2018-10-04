Banku Thrills Fans On OMY TV Float 

Bukom Banku

Braimah Kamoko, also known as “Bukom Banku” a popular Cruiserweight boxer, has thrilled fans on the streets of Accra, with his unique brand of music and entertainment during the OMY TV Accra Float.

OMY TV is a new sports and entertainment satellite station in Ghana.

Kamoko, who is also a musician and comedienne, led the management and staff of the TV through some principal streets such as Abeka Lapaz, Circle, Kaneshie, Darkuman and back to the offices of the new television station at Tabora, suburb of Accra.

Whilst on the float, the popular boxer took pictures with fans and at some points created a dance floor and danced with them, amidst cracking of jokes.

Kamoko, who is an icon of the new TV Station, also cracked jokes with fans on the trip and distributed branded OMY TV Polo shirts and flyers to fans.

Kamoko, in an interview after the float, said he had been looking for an opportunity to work with a television station as his potentials were being under utilised.

“I am very grateful to the management of OMY TV for this unique opprtunity. I would do everything possible to make the station well known in Ghana.

“Fans should watch out for me. I am coming out with a unique TV programme that would thrill them at every point in time.”

The float was part of activities that would herald the opening of the new television station.

It was also to send the station to prospective viewers at their shops, homes and on the streets.

Madam Joyce Aku Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of OMY TV, said her outfit has been preparing for the float in the past few months and was happy it had come to fruition.

She said OMY TV is coming on the market to introduce a new television experience to Ghanaians and the international community.

OMY TV is expected to thrill viewers with fond memories of old football matches of the Black Stars and other national teams, some exciting World Cup, UEFA Champions League and Africa Cup of Nations matches, which would give viewers historical nostalgia.

In addition to football, viewers will be thrilled with some old boxing bouts and athletics championships.