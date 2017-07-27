Ball Hits Essien’s ‘Balls

Essien in pain as ball hits his balls

Persib Bandung midfielder Michael Essien was left clutching his groin in pain after a ball hit his testicles during his side’s league game against Persija Jakarta.

The Ghanaian fell onto the ground in anguish after Rohit’s kick hit his testicles with the video going viral in Indonesia.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid star felled instantly while showing an expression of pain.

The Ghanaian felt the heartburn of the kick which zoomed straight into one of the most important parts of his body.

The game was extremely physical as the two teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate at the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium. Ghanasoccernet