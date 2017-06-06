Bale Snubs United

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale has ruled out a move back to the Premier League from Real Madrid this summer.

Bale picked up his third Champions League winner’s medal in four incredible seasons after coming on as a late substitute in Real’s 4-1 demolition of Juventus in his home city of Cardiff on Saturday night.

After the game Real coach Zinedine Zidane refused to offer assurances about Bale’s future, saying only that it would be decided later in the off-season.

But asked directly if there was any hope for clubs like Manchester United who want to bring him back to England, Bale said: ‘I am happy here at Madrid. We are winning trophies and I am happy.’

Bale was also asked if he saw his future at the club he joined from Tottenham in 2013.

The 27-year-old said: ‘Yes. I have signed a long term contract at Madrid. My family is happy and I am happy so we will continue what we are doing.’