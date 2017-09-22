Bakayoko Crashes Car

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has been involved in a car crash on his way home from the club’s Cobham training ground.

Bakayoko is understood not to have suffered any serious injury after the incident which has been described as minor.

The player, who joined the Blues in the summer for £40million from Monaco, is expected to be well enough for Saturday’s fixture against Stoke.

The 23-year-old’s brother, Namory, had previously raised concerns over Tiemoue driving in England, claiming that he doesn’t like driving on the left side of the road.

‘Tiemoue told me he wasn’t allowing himself to drive because he thinks it’s too crazy driving on the left! But he’ll get round to it,’ he said.

David Luiz posted a picture of Bakayoko covered in a towel on his Instagram page before the incident happened around 3.30pm on Thursday afternoon.

Bakayoko has already impressed Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

He was given his first start for the Premier League champions against Nottingham Forest in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.