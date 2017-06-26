Bahmed Slams Stars Friendlies

Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh

Chief Executive Officer of Bahmed Travel and Tours, Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh (Bahmed) has described the Black Stars’ international friendlies with Mexico on June 28 in Texas as needless and a waste of national resources.

The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko board member, said the benefits in the Stars against the Mexican side is minimal taking into account the first team’s current involvement in the ongoing FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia.

He said in a press conference on Friday that “For the USA match, I can understand because even though like the Mexico match it does not fall on a FIFA match day, at least they are bringing their main team and the Black Stars can win some rankings points.

Alhaji Bandoh added that “There is no justifiable reason for playing a third-string Mexico team aside selfishness of some officials who want to risk the limbs of the players.

“The top team of Mexico that we know are playing in the Confederations Cup in Russia, so why are the players being forced to play such a meaningless match? To me, it is needless .”

In April, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Commercial Service of the US Embassy in Accra to organise two business expositions ahead of the international friendlies against Mexico and the USA.

From The Sports Desk