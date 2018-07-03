Bahmed Marks Birthday With Gala

Alhaji Bahmed® presenting an item to one of the competing teams

Wild fanfare, beautiful display of football skills, and sheer ecstasy characterized the 54th milestone gala of Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh (Bahmed), president of Bahmed Travel and Tours at Cantonments (Prisons Park) over the weekend.

The gala competition drew three middle aged teams comprising Rongoon Oldies, Osu Salem Oldies and Ako Adjei Ladies, who thrilled the large crowd that witnessed the game.

It was an all-play-all competition but to ensure a befitting celebration for the celebrant, all the combatants took home special cash prizes, bags of rice and drinks.

The former Asante Kotoko Board member said “This year, I decided to do just three communities, we have been doing this for years. Last Easter I did same in Kumasi where Kotoko Oldies, GPRTU oldies and other groups battled for honours.

“I must say it’s been a healthy exercise, you can tell from the faces of the fans gathered here that everyone is excited. It’s been a befitting football exercise, and I want to thank all who came from far and near to join me celebrate my birthday.”

The gala competition was sponsored by Adonko Bitters.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum