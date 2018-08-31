Bagbin To Reveal ‘Right’ Information

Alban Bagbin

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has officially notified the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that he is interested in becoming the party’s flagbearer for the 2020 presidential election.

He said in a letter to the party’s General Secretary that his team is going to ‘share information’ with the rank and file of the party on why the party lost power in 2016 so that the delegates will be well-informed in the selection of the next flagbearer.

Fair Play

He also said he was praying fervently so that there will be “good conscience and fair play” in the process.

Mr. Bagbin, who is the NDC MP for Nadowli Kaleo, has been firing from all cylinders since he declared his intention to lead the party in 2020, mostly directing his ‘fire power’ on former President John Mahama who is also contesting.

He has said variously that former President Mahama should not be allowed to lead the party again because he is a ‘bad driver,’ who has landed the party into a ‘ditch.’

Serious Introspection

“I have taken this decision after serious introspection and wide consultations with the elders, executives and the rank and file of the party,” the letter said.

He said, “Let me take this opportunity to assure you and the entire members of the party of a campaign devoid of insults and personality attacks,” adding “my team, with the active support and advice of the elders and executives, will conduct a virtuous, decorous, civil and mature campaign.”

Right Information

“We will share the right information with members of the party to enable them take the right decisions towards restoring the lost glory of the party,” he hinted and assured that “the supreme interest of the party will be uppermost in all we do.”

Mr. Bagbin said “as we strive to build a strong party to win Election 2020 and beyond, it is my fervent prayer that good conscience and fair play prevail in this contest,” adding “May our social democratic credentials shine in order to persuade the people and give hope to Ghanaians of a better future thus pave the way for victory 2020.”

Goosie Entry

Another NDC member, Augustus Goosie O. Tanoh, onetime aide to former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, who went into political hibernation for many years, has resurrected his political career and has declared that he is also contesting for the flagbearership position.

Mr. Tanoh, who abandoned the NDC ahead of the crucial 2000 general election which the NDC lost to then opposition NPP, to form his own NRP for which many ardent NDC members have never forgiven him since they say his breakaway made the NDC lose that election which brought President J.A. Kufuor and Alhaji Aliu Mahama to power, is hiding behind a group calling itself Organising for Ghana (OfG) to re-launch his political career.

He was at the party’s headquarters at Adabraka, Accra yesterday to submit his letter of intent to the NDC General Secretary.

New Democratic Party

Even when he was pronouncing National Democratic Congress he called it ‘New Democratic Congress’ before he corrected himself along the line, saying he is coming to restore what he called ‘values’ of the party.

“I believe that a renewed and revitalised NDC will have the values, the organisational potentials and vision to lead Ghana to realise the dream of the Fourth Republic,” he said.

By William Yaw Owusu