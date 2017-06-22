Badu’s Wish For Gyan

Agyemang Badu

Black Stars midfielder, Agyemang Badu says his joy would be complete if Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan crown his illustrious career with a silverware for the nation.

Since 1982, when the late Emmanuel Quarshie led the Stars for its fourth Nations Cup honours, skippers like Kwasi Appiah, Abedi Pele, CK Akunnor, Stephen Appiah, John Mensah and currently Gyan have struggled in vain to clinch the prestigious African Cup of Nations.

In 92, 2010 and 2015 under the leadership of Abedi, Richard Kingson and Gyan respectively, the team played in the AFCON finals, yet failed to lay hands on the ultimate.

Since joining the Stars in 2003, Gyan’s contribution to the Stars has been phenomenal- etching his name in gold as the country’s top scorer as well as the continent’s at the World Cup, is yet to lift a trophy for his motherland.

And according to the Udinese powerhouse, lifting a trophy for Ghana would serve as an icing on his colourful soccer career.

Badu said on GHone that “Gyan has been a wonderful leader, he is great and has done a lot for the national team.”

“For now he is the all-time top scorer and just recently he scored his 50th goal which is a very wonderful achievement.”

The 2009 juvenile World Cup winner, who is seeking a fresh challenge, having featured for Udinese for seven years added, “I just hope he wins the Nations Cup title with the Black Stars to crown his achievement. I will be happy if he leads the team to win the trophy.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum