What's New

Badu Rubbishes Injury Claims

August 7, 2017

Experienced Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has denied reports that he is down with injury.

It was reported that the former Udinese man sustained a late injury when he made his debut for his new side Bursaspor on Friday in a pre-season friendly.

Reacting to the story, Badu said, “Bro, it’s not true, I am doing well, I am fine.”

The strong midfielder fit perfectly into coach Paul Le Guen’s plan, and although his new side lost 1-2, the Ghanaian performed excellently at the Ataturk Stadium.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Tags: