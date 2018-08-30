Badu Nears Full Fitness

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Strong midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is nearing full scale recovery, this writer can confirm.

Yesterday, he joined his Udinese teammates in training after recovering from a thigh injury.

He stated in a chat that he managed a 30-minute run in Wednesday’s rehearsals.

“I am yet to hit full scale recovery; I did some 30 minutes running and it was good; the recovery rate is great. I am happy to be back.

“I believe I will peak in performance in the next few days; again, I want to thank my employers for making sure I get back in shape soon,” he said in the chat.

Badu, 27, has not been active for some time now having suffered injury while training with the Italian side.

He is yet to play a game for the team this season in the Italian Serie A.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum