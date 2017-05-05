Badu Joins Muntari Fight …For Racial Abuse Justice

Agyemang Badu

Black Stars midfielder Agyemang Badu is the latest to jump in defense of Pescara’s Sulley Muntari protest action.

Muntari’s protest against racism over the weekend has earned him massive support from human rights activists, top officials and players- active and retired alike.

On Wednesday, ex Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks called on players in the Italian league to strike in support of Muntari’s ban withdrawal.

Badu said from his Italy base that “…How can such thing happen and you give a match ban to the player again?

To the 2009 juvenile World Cup winner, the fact that the leadership of Cagliari has apologized and Pescara had issued a statement on the issue is enough reason to overturn the ban.

“Once the Cagliari president has apologised and Pescara have issued a statement, they must withdraw his ban.”

Serie A Disciplinary Committee handed the former Inter/AC Milan star; a decision which has earned him massive support.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum