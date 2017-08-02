Badu For Bursaspor Medical Today

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu will undergo medicals with Turkish outfit Bursaspor today, this writer can confirm.

The strong midfielder is expected to succeed in today’s exercise, and should that happen, the Udinese man will join Bursaspor for a seven-year spell.

Badu since joining Udinese from Asante Kotoko seven years ago has been linked to several Premiership side including Stoke City.

Indications are that the 2009 juvenile World Cup winner is happy with the Super Lig move.

He has been a key performer for the Black Stars since gaining call up in 2010, having featured in the 2014 World Cup and five Nations Cup appearances- Angola, Gabon/ Equatorial Guinea, South Africa, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

Badu joins the growing list of Ghanaian players like Asamoah Gyan, Isaac Sackey, Joseph Laweh, John Boye and Jerry Akaminko gearing up for the upcoming Turkish season.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum