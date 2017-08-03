Badu Bids Udinese Farewell

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has bid an emotional farewell to his team mates after a seven-year spell.

The strong midfielder yesterday put pen-to-paper for a seven-year loan deal with Turkish side Bursaspor.

Badu has spent seven seasons with the Italian outfit after joining them from Asante Kotoko but will be featuring in the Turkish top flight league this season.

The 2009 U-20 World Cup winner tweeted “Wow wow wow, what a wonderful family I have been with for the past seven years. Taking the opportunity to thank the president of Udinese and his family, management members, technical team, medical team, physiotherapist and all my fans.”

He succeeded in the medicals conducted yesterday.

Meanwhile, Udinese sporting director Manuel Gerolin says Agyemang-Badu will be missed at the club this season.

“Badu has been with us for so many years and it will be strange not to see him anymore in the colors of the Bianconeri,” Gerolin said on the club’s website.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum