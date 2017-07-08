‘Back In The Day’ Concert Soon

Tic Tac

Reports reaching BEATWAVES indicate that 17 hiplife artistes who made a huge impact in the 1990s with great hiplife tunes have been invited to rock the stage at this year’s edition of ‘Back In The Day’ musical concert slated for December in Accra.

The annual concert which started five years ago is being organised by Empire Entertainment to celebrate some of the 1990s great artistes and tunes.

It will also give Ghanaian music lovers the unique opportunity to relive the glorious days of a young but vibrant hiplife music genre.

The list of the artistes billed to perform on the show will soon be made public.

The show, BEATWAVES gathered, is all about remembering the good old days of hiplife and the forms of music that shaped the genre into what it is today.

The ‘Back In The Day’ brand has become entrenched in the minds of music fans as the ultimate musical mega jam.

The previous concerts witnessed performances from Ghanaian superstars like Tic Tac, Abrewa Nana, Dogo, Chicago, Ex-Doe, Sony Achiba and Ded Buddy.

Others are Keteke, Native Funcky Lords, Obrafour, T-Blaze, Slim Busterr, TH4Kuages, Joe Frazier, Akatakyie, Kontihene, Lord Kenya and a host of others.

Some of the foreign artistes featured so far are Naughty By Nature and Dru Hills, all from the United States.