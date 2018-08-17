Baby Jet Soccer Rocks Accra Aca

Asamoah Gyan’s BabyJet Promotions has announced it will organize an U-16 tournament for football academies in Africa.

The invitational tournament will feature clubs from Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo and Nigeria.

It will run from August 20-26 at the Accra Academy Astro-Turf.

The 16 teams include Nigerian sides ATFA FC (Lagos) and Campos Football Academy (Owerri).

Togolese side Pison Divine Royals Int. Foundation Academy and Academy Ro Mario will be joined by Ivorian duo; All-Stars FC and Zenox FC.

The local teams will feature Great Somas, Cheetah FC, Bolga Soccer Masters, Star Madrid FC, Cedar Stars Academy and Charity Stars.