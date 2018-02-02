Baby Jet Promotions Grateful

Baffour Gyan

The Management of Baby Jet Promotions has expressed gross gratitude to all the sponsors who supported the World title fight between Emmanuel Game Tagoe and Fernando Saucedo at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra recently.

A release from the Promotions communications outfit stated “Baby Jet Promotions would like to say a big thank you to all sponsors-Menzgold, Paradise Pac, Joy Dadi, Twellium Industries(Run Energy Drink), GLICO, Remy Martin, Champion Dishes, Azmera Restaurant and DSTV.

“And we are again grateful to all our partners. We appreciate your support and fans who thronged to the Bukom Boxing Arena to ensure we had a great night. Again we say thank you, we are grateful.”