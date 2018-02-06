Baby Jet Promotions Back To Business

FLASHBACK: Gyan poses with Tagoe and team in the ring after the WBA International Lightweight win back in April 2017

Team Tagoe (Game Boy) are back to business; doing light recovery session after making a successful defense of his International Boxing Organization (IBO) title.

CEO of Baby Jet Promotions, Sammy Anim Addo told this writer “We are currently working for our next opponent; it is likely we are getting back to real business in the next months, so we are not relenting.

“We have defended the title successfully, yes, but we are not resting, we will soon hit the gym for serious business.”

It has come up that IBO has instructed an eliminator between Russia’s Fedor Papazov and Howik Bebrahan of Germany.

Winner of the eliminator in March will battle Ghana’s Emmanuel “Game Boy” Tagoe, the IBO Lightweight champion.

Thereafter, the Ghanaian would be mandated to fight the winner on a date to be decided by IBO later.

Two weeks ago, Game Boy stopped his Argentine opponent- Fernando David Saucedo in a well-attended bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The sleek boxer (Tagoe) won the belt in December 2016 after defeating South Africa’s Mzonke Fana.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum