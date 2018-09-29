Baby Jet Dream Team Begin Camping

The team and some officials in a pose

The 25 young footballers who were selected as the Dream Team of the maiden edition of the BabyJet U-16 tournament have begun camping ahead of an European tour next year.

The players who impressed in the tournament that was won by Great Somax, will converge at the premises of Attram De Visser Academy to begin a 3-day camping.

The players will be taken through drills and also have access to a world-class training equipment at the facility which was owned and managed by former Black Stars player, Godwin Attram.

It will also serve as an opportunity for the young players to fraternize and establish contacts with their colleagues.

The team will convene again in October to continue preparations for the European tour where it is expected that they will engage in tournaments and also play friendly games with some of the world’s best soccer academies.

In all, 16 teams participated in the competition with five clubs from five other African countries.