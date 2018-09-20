Babolat Doubles Tennis Rocks Tema

Obimpeh

All is set for this year’s double tennis open tournament at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) Tennis Club, Tema, according to organizers of the annual championship.

Scheduled for tomorrow to Sunday, the event would be played in categories such as -above 50s and social 1 and 2, mixed doubles and U-16.

CEO of Lucof Investments, Mr Thomson Obimpeh is expected to partner Sethoo in the above 50s and Social 2 categories.

Obimpeh said ahead of the expected high grade competition “All is set for the event, I will say I am keyed up for the competition, so is my partner Sethoo. We have invested a lot by way of training and if that is anything to go by then, we are in a good position for exploit.”

A cool rate of ¢100 is charged as registration for adults and ¢30 for U-16 boys.

At stake are special prizes for players who will excel.

Babolat is the headline sponsor for the three-day event with support from Baboo Sports, Ecoster, McDan, Bossgie Limited and Lucof Investment Limited.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum