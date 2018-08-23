Baah Nuako Chairs GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Final

Dr Kwame Baah–Nuakoh

The Head of Sustainability at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr Kwame Baah–Nuakoh is expected to chair this year’s GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human final scheduled for Kumasi on September 15.

The final brings together the finest athletes from the various regional meets; raising the stakes in the Kumasi showdown.

Founding president of the Ghana’s Fastest Human Project, Reks Brobby, has confirmed readiness for the meet saying, “In terms of logistics, I will say we are there, the athletes are peaking in performance; so we can only hope for the very best from them. I can assure you, we will witness a spectacular showpiece.”

He added “If the penultimate meet at the Legon Stadium is anything to go by then, you should know where I’m coming from. GNPC, our headline sponsor as usual would be heavily represented; a high powered delegation led by Dr Baah-Nuakoh has confirmed participation.”

The GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human Project is a seven-year initiative aimed at reviving 100m race in schools.

So far, it has demonstrated that given much more support, it will meet its target, having showed great promise in the last six years.

It has also received support from Adidas, Indomie Instant Noodles and other corporate entities.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum