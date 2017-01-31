BA Youth Expose Eric Opoku Over DKM

The receipts of payment to a DKM Customers

SOME AGGRIEVED customers of the defunct micro finance company, DKM in the Brong Ahafo Region, are questioning the sincerity of the immediate past regional minister and Member of Parliament for Asunafo South, Eric Opoku’s recent profusions in parliament to ensure the full refund of their investment.

They said the Asunafo South’s MP posture smirked of hypocrisy since the gargantuan micro finance scam took place under his watch yet he was not able to help them retrieve their investments till he left office.

According to them, if the former regional minister, Eric Opoku was really concerned about their plight, he wouldn’t have facilitated only the full payment of his personal investment in the company which stood at GH¢1,000,000 and that of other DCEs.

They stated that the legislator’ prattling in parliament descending on the new government to pay the money in full as the party allegedly promised in their campaign beats their imagination and looks like the legislator was only shedding crocodile tears for them.

The receipts of payment to a DKM Customers

It may be recalled that a concern was raised by Mr. Eric Opoku last Thursday in parliament about plans by the new government to pay DKM victims in full during the vetting of President Nana Addo’s nominee for the Ministry of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta. Answering, the Finance Minister nominee said the DKM issue was not captured by the NPP’s manifesto and that brought drama to the floor of the house which nearly made the minority boycott proceedings in the house.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE on the issue, the Brong Ahafo regional youth organizer of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC said aggrieved customers were worried about Eric Opoku’s hypocrisy over the issue in parliament.

He alleged that Mr. Eric Opoku who himself invested GH¢ 1,000,000 in DKM had retrieved his investment in full and facilitated the full payment for some DCEs during his tenure as the Regional Minister before leaving office but leaving the people he claimed to be fighting for to their fate.

danielyaodayee@yaho.com

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani