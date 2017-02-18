BA Minister Smokes Peace Pipe With Sunyani Chiefs

The Regional Minister-designate (M) in a group photograph with members of the Sunyani Traditional Council

Minister-designate for the Brong-Ahafo Region, Asoma Cheremeh, whose appointment by President Akufo-Addo was opposed by the Sunyani Traditional Council, has smoked the peace pipe with the chiefs.

It must be recalled that members of the Sunyani Traditional Council expressed reservation over the nomination of Mr. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh as the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister-designate, saying they would not work with him because the respectable lawyer had disrespected them and subjected the chief, Nana Asor Nkawire II, to public ridicule through his conduct and pronouncements.

At a press conference addressed by the Krontihene of the Traditional Council, Nana Bofotia Boa Amponsem II, some few weeks ago, he accused the minister-designate of inciting people against the Omanhene of the area, saying because of that the council would not collaborate with Mr Asomah-Cheremeh if he became the regional minister

It is for this reason that the minister-designate met with Nananom to bury the hatchet. The meeting was held behind closed doors on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at the Mission House of the Roman Catholic Cathedral, Sunyani. Insiders say the meeting was fruitful after frank discussions between the council members and the minister’s delegation, led by himself. The peace talk was brokered by the Regional Peace Council.

A statement released by the special aide to the Regiona Minister-designate, Maxwell Mahama, indicated, “Nananom have wholeheartedly forgotten and buried whatever happened between them and the New Patriotic Party before, during and after the 2016 general election. The two parties have therefore finally agreed to work together in unity, peace and harmony for the common good of the region,”

The two parties signified their new friendship with warm handshakes and a group picture.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani