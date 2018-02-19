BA Cries For Stadium

JY Appiah

Former Ghana League Clubs Association of Ghana (GHALCA), JY Appiah, has made a passionate appeal to the powers that be to as a matter of urgency construct a stadium in the Brong Ahafo (BA) Region.

The accomplished former football businessman has wondered why the region with most populated teams (Colts, Divisions Three, Two, One and Premier) yet, it is bereft of a stadium befitting the region.

To him, his primary objective for venturing into politics (Vice chairman BA, on NPP ticket) is to ensure the region gets the very best in sports development.

“We have the biggest football representation across board; all the Divisions regarding numbers, but we don’t have a stadium befitting our status.

“We have raised this concern countless times at Congress but it has always fallen on deaf ears, so I believe if I win the seat as Vice chairman of the Party in the region, having access to the presidency to press home our developmental demands, becomes easier.

“Even our region is sidelined in the recent construction of Astro pitches in the country. Cape Coast has one, Tamale has a stadium, ironically, the region with the most populated in terms of footballers can’t boast of any; in fact, we are lagging behind in terms of development as a region,” said Appiah.

Innovations like the Top 4 competition, creation of a permanent office at the Accra Stadium emerged under his watch as the GHALCA chairman.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum