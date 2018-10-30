BA Challenge Rocks Sunyani    

FLASHBACK: An action from the African challenge in Accra recently

Sunyani is set to host the biggest armwrestling event in the Brong Ahafo Region this Saturday at the Sunyani Technical University Campus.

Dubbed the B.A Challenge, the event is opened to the general public (men and women of all ages) and will serve as a platform for crowning the best Armwrestler in the region

The B.A Challenge is a collaboration between the Ghana Armwrestling Federation and Eagle Extra Stout from ABL. Competitors shall battle in 3 weight categories for men and women.

Already anxiety has set in as players from the gyms, security services, campuses and the general public are so eager to face off on Saturday.

University Halls and students within the Sunyani University and surrounding universities will win bragging rights settling on who’s the best in town and on campus.

Ahead of the event, Eagle Extra Stout will partner GAF to train would-be coaches and referees in Armwrestling and encourage participation by sponsoring the “Bring Your Match” battles in various pubs and spots in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Officials of Eagle Extra Stout from ABL have confirmed that the company will continue to engage in the development and promotion of Armwrestling thus will replicate the B.A Challenge in other regions.

Awesome prizes, ranging from cash to products sponsors are available for grabs by winners.

From The Sports Desk