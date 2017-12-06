B5 Plus Organizes Health Screening Exercise

B5 Plus Ghana Limited, a leading manufacturer of steel and iron rods, has organized a day’s medical screening for its staff and residents of Kpone in the Greater Accra Region.

The exercise held on Saturday, December 2, 2017, at the forecourt of the company’s head office in Tema, benefitted a total of 600 persons; Kpone residents including children, and the B5 staff.

The beneficiaries were screened for various ailments by doctors and nurses from Ghana’s premier hospital, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, and were given free medications.

The exercise which formed part of B5 Plus’ corporate social responsibility initiatives, was aimed at addressing the health needs of its staff and residents of the Kpone Community.

Students from Delhi Public School International (DPSI) Ghana, a B5 Plus founded institution based in Tema also in Greater Accra, were on the ground to lend support.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the screening exercise dubbed: ‘Medical Camp,’ Chairman of B5 Plus Ghana Limited, Mukesh Thakwani said the steel firm deemed it right to give back to society.

“We want the people who are living around us, that’s the Kpone Community, to benefit from the exercise; many children were taken care of during the screening,” according to Mr Thakwani.

He expressed the belief that the exercise would go a long way to help address the medical needs of the residents, many of whom, if not for such initiatives, might not have had the opportunity to undergo medical checkups due to financial constraints.

Mr Thakwani indicated that the ‘Medical Camp’ is an initiative the company has been undertaking over the years and shall ensure that it was sustained to benefit many more people.

According to him, B5 Plus is a company that believes in fulfilling its corporate social responsibility and has demonstrated this over the years by embarking on several initiatives such as supporting the educational needs of brilliant but poor students and assisting many institutions like the Ghana Police Service.

About B5 Plus

B5 Plus Ghana Limited was established about 15 years ago with corporate headquarters in Tema, and was initially importing steel and iron from Cote d’Ivoire and South Africa but has grown to the stage where it now exports to other countries.

The multiple award-winning company operates in all the 15 Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) nations.

The company’s principal product is steel products which come in seven major categories: Mild Steel, High Tensile & Iron Rods, Galvanized Products, Stainless Steel, Marine & Mining, Roofing & Nails and Concrete & Fencing.