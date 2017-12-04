B5 Plus Donates Towards Construction Of Police Musical School

STEEL AND iron rods manufacturing giant, B5 Plus Ghana Limited, has donated GH¢ 5,000 worth of iron rods and building materials to the Ghana Police Service.

The donation made at Oyibi within the Greater Accra Region, on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, is in support of the proposed Ghana Police Musical School project.

In a brief remark, during the presentation, Managing Director of B5 Plus Ghana Limited, Bhavesh Kumar Tailor, announced that the gesture formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

According to him, B5 Plus deemed it necessary to support the Police Service because it believed that the project will impact positively on the larger society.

“When we heard that the Ghana Police Service wanted to put up a musical school, we quickly decided to contribute to it as part of our corporate social responsibility,” he stated.

Director of Bands, Ghana Police Central Band, Superintendent Dr. Frank K. Hukporti who received the donation on behalf of the service, lauded the B5 Plus Company for the exceptional support and prayed that other corporate bodies would emulate same.

The idea behind the construction of the musical school, he said, was part of the overall agenda to transform the Ghana Police Service as it knocks a century next year.

The school, he indicated, shall benefit not just the Police Service but the entire Ghanaian populace.

About B5 Plus

B5 Plus Ghana Limited was established about 15 years ago with its corporate headquarters in Tema. It was initially importing steel and iron from Cote d’ Ivoire and South Africa but has grown to the stage where it now exports to other countries.

B5 Plus Limited operates in all the 15 Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) nations.

The company’s principal product is steel products which come in seven major categories: Mild Steel, High Tensile & Iron Rods, Galvanized Products, Stainless Steel, Marine & Mining, Roofing & Nails and Concrete & Fencing.

Its vision is to become the benchmark for the world’s steel industry through the excellence of its people, its innovative approach, and overall conduct.

The Managing Director of B5 Plus Ghana Limited, Bhavesh Kumar Tailor, announced that the gesture formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

-modernghana