Azumah Celebrates 60th Birthday

Azumah Nelson

Ghanaian boxing legend Azumah Nelson widely known as “The Champ” or “The Professor” turned 60 yesterday.

He was born on July 19, 1958 in Accra, Ghana.

‘Zoom Zoom’ also known as the ‘Professor’ is an internationally-acclaimed World boxing figure, who is regarded as Africa’s greatest boxer and the WBC greatest Super Featherweight champion of all-time.

He was honored alongside Nicaraguan Alexis Arguello as the WBC greatest super featherweight boxers of all-time in Las Vegas on December 15, 2014.

In November 2017, the legendary Ghanaian boxer received the World Boxing Council (WBC) Champion Award at the 55th WBC Convention in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The great Azumah Nelson has won several titles including the National Championship, All Africa Games and the Commonwealth Games during the early stages of his career.

He held the WBC featherweight title once and the WBC super featherweight title twice during his heydays.

After calling time on his enviable career in 1998, the iconic brand had a record of 39 wins, 6 losses and 2 draws, with 28 knockout wins. The global icon has been mentoring several youth in his native Ghana through his educational programme ‘Time with the Professor’.

The World boxing Council (WBC) is billed to honour the living Ghanaian boxing legend, Barima for his contributions to boxing on his birthday.

The former world champion will be celebrated in grand style with a boxing fiesta dubbed, “Azumah Nelson Fight Night”, where the WBC is expected to present him with an award.

His exploits in boxing earned him the accolade, Professor of boxing and was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

A statement issued by the boxing icons communication team, said the event, being promoted by the Azumah Nelson Boxing Promotions, would be held at the newly inaugurated Bukom Boxing Arena on July 21, 2018, two days after his birthday.

Credit: Happy FM & APA news