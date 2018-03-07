 Aziz Shows Love To Nasara Club

Aziz (3rdR) in a handshake with one of the founding fathers

Former Accra Hearts of Oak management member, Abdul Aziz Huruna Futah, has demonstrated massive love to the founding fathers of the Nasara Club of NPP.

Futah, who is vying for the National Nasara Coordinator position of the NPP donated a big cow to the NPP Wing of the Nasara Club at the Party’s Greater Accra Regional Office, Kokomlemle yesterday.

He mentioned that the gesture was to honour the founding fathers, who gathered to recite the Quran as well as to launch his campaign for the Nasara coordinator position.

In a post-presentation interview, he said “I believe I have paid my dues over the years; galvanizing the youth particularly from the Zongos for football and sports related activities. I believe this is the opportune time to serve the youth and work harder, as I vie for the national Nasara coordinator position

“The youth, no doubt play vital role in the development of any nation, the youth is the future, and so I want to urge them to remain focused, and strive to get to the top in their various fields of endeavour, and should not get involved in any form of social vices.”

The national Nasara coordinator aspirant added “I commend president Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Bawumia for the creation of the Zongo Ministry and the Zongo Fund, but they need a down to earth person like myself to rally the youth at the grassroots behind the party.”

Ali Suraj, a contestant in the forthcoming elections scheduled between May and June this year, expressed profuse thanks on behalf of the founding fathers to Aziz for the gesture.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum