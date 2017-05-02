 Ayoub Picks April Medal

Captain Cofie (3rd L) poses with the winners

Ghandour Ayoub produced a fine score of 72 to lift the April Monthly Medal competition at the Achimota Golf Club.

Competition Secretary George Amoah finished second with a net score of 74 after beating Joher Madji on count back.

Felix Addo distinguished himself in the men’s Group B category with a 72 net, beating Linus Yoo by just a stroke, while Obeng Appiah finished fourth with a 74net.

Beatrice Vetsch-Bempong left the Course as the ladies winner after producing a 73 net. In form Christine Furler fell a stroke behind, with Lucia Jonck coming in third place with 75 net.

Club captain Mr Mark Cofie commended members for turning up in their numbers for the monthly contest.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum