Ayews Powers Stars For Quarters

Jordan Ayew

A resplendent second half goals from the Ayew brothers- Jordan and Dede were enough to see Ghana through to the quarter finals of the African Cup of Nations in Gabon yesterday.

The 2-1 win pits the Avram Grant’s men against their Cameroonian counterparts in an anticipated epic semi final on Wednesday.

The Black Stars survived an early scare when the Congolese probed with advancing goalkeeper Razak Briamah failing to make a first time clearance.

Ghana dictated thereafter, with stand in captain Dede Ayew and his junior brother coming close to opening the scoring.

Few minutes before recess, the Congolese appeared more aggressive; firing from all cylinders, but the Ghana rear provided much cover for Braimah.

The one way traffic kept flowing in the Stars’ favour after the break and two of the runs by the Ayew brothers nearly resulted in the opener.

The last time the two met at the last four stage was when Ghana hosted the 26th edition in Accra in 2008.

It was Aston Villa forward, the younger Ayew, who opened the scoring in the 64th minute when he utilizes a Mubarak Wakaso through pass to fire past goalkeeper Matampi.

The Congolese replied few minutes later with a terrific strike from Mpoku.

The Ghanaians pressured which resulted in a penalty after dribbling winger Christian Atsu was fouled.

Skipper for the day, Dede converted it perfectly to restore Ghana’s lead.

COURTESY: ICE GOLD MINERAL WATER/ SAHEL SAHARA BANK

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Oyem